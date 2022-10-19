Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / AZ GOP head gets temporary reprieve for surrendering records (access required)

AZ GOP head gets temporary reprieve for surrendering records (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 19, 2022

The head of the Arizona Republican Party has gotten at least a temporary reprieve from a court order that would surrender her phone records to the House panel investigating the events around the Jan. 6 riot.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

lawsuit, Democratic Party, GOP, Arellano, elections, Ward, recorder's office

Democratic Party moving to defend GOP officials from lawsuit (access required)

The Arizona Democratic Party is moving to defend elected Republican officials in Maricopa County from a lawsuit filed against them by their own party.