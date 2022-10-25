Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ducey to use federal funds for second year of ‘summer camp’ (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 25, 2022

Citing newly released test scores, Gov. Doug Ducey is setting aside $100 million in federal funds to conduct a second year of "summer camp'' to help youngsters catch up on what they missed in school due to Covid.
