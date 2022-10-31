Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Bill would put Navajo legislative leader on indefinite leave (access required)

Bill would put Navajo legislative leader on indefinite leave (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 31, 2022

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

drought, Colorado River, Lake Mead, crisis, water, Arizona State University, groundwater depletion

New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River (access required)

The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them.