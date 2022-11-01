Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Cochise County’s ballot hand-count plan challenged in court (access required)

Cochise County’s ballot hand-count plan challenged in court (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press November 1, 2022

Cochise County’s plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week's election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by the rural entity to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment.
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

jail, ballot harvesting, Guillermina Fuentes, sentencing, elections, school board

Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots (access required)

A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.