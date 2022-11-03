Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison (access required)

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison (access required)

By: Eric Tucker Associated Press November 3, 2022

Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo