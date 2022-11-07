Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Judge considers whether to block Clean Elections USA from using name in Arizona (access required)

Judge considers whether to block Clean Elections USA from using name in Arizona (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 7, 2022

A judge is weighing whether to block Clean Elections USA, the group that has been monitoring drop boxes here, from using that name in Arizona.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

vote, election, general election, Department of Justice, polls, ballots, ballot monitors, Maricopa County, Pima County, Navajo County, Pinal County, Maricopa County, Clean Elections USA, U.S. Attorney, Voting Rights Act

Feds will be watching polling in five Arizona counties (access required)

Federal officials will be watching polling Tuesday in five Arizona counties. But no one is saying how the Department of Justice selected those five -- or exactly what form that monitoring will take.