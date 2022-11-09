Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biggs takes big lead in CD5 (access required)

Biggs takes big lead in CD5 (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 9, 2022

Trump-endorsed Republican incumbent Andy Biggs is pulling ahead of his Democrat and independent competitors in the Congressional District 5 race. 
Democrat and political newcomer Cindy Hans is pulling ahead of incumbent Republican J.D. Mesnard in the Legislative 13 Senate race, according to early results. 