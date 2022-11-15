Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher (access required)

By: Elliot Spagat Associated Press November 15, 2022

U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries.
