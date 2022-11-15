Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House Republicans choose Toma as speaker-elect; Dems elect Cano as minority leader  (access required)

House Republicans choose Toma as speaker-elect; Dems elect Cano as minority leader  (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 15, 2022

The leadership teams for Republicans and Democrats in the state House of Representatives are set after House Republicans met Tuesday to elect their caucus leaders, with current Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, elevated to speaker-elect. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

AP calls win for Schweikert as he expands lead over Hodge (access required)

The Associated Press called a victory for incumbent Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., who furthered the gap between him and Democrat Jevin Hodge in Congressional District 1’s House of Representatives race.