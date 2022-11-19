Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Cochise County supervisors delay certification of election results (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times November 19, 2022

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors delayed its certification of the 2022 election after two Republican members sought evidence the tabulation machines used were “lawfully certified by an accredited lab.”  
