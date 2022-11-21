Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Indian Health Service steps up push for Covid, other vaccines (access required)

Indian Health Service steps up push for Covid, other vaccines (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 21, 2022

The Indian Health Service announced that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Resolution Copper, Queen Creek, ADEQ, mining, clean air, rivers, audit, EPA

Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine (access required)

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled this week that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe.