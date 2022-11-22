Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / 2 tight races require statewide recounts (access required)

2 tight races require statewide recounts (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 22, 2022

Arizona will recount two statewide races this year, the attorney general and superintendent of public instruction contests, as well as an East Valley state legislative race. It will be the first time Arizona has recounted a statewide contest since 2010. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gates slams critics over voting machine issues (access required)

A fight is brewing over Election Day voting equipment problems in Maricopa County and Supervisor Bill Gates took some shots at critics after days of withering criticism over the county’s election operations. 