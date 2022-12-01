Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey mum as lawmakers call for special session on AEL  (access required)

Ducey mum as lawmakers call for special session on AEL  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips, Camryn Sanchez and Jakob Thorington December 1, 2022

A Republican lawmaker says she has the votes to override a spending cap that could trim public-school budgets by $1.4 billion in coming months, but Gov. Doug Ducey’s office won’t say if he’ll call a special legislative session to address the issue. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Tight races may not lead to moderate governing (access required)

The tight governor’s race seems to confirm a trend that’s emerged in recent years: Arizona is becoming a purple state. But will that impact how the state’s next top executive governs?