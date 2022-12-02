Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ACLU sues city of Phoenix to stop sweeps of homeless camp (access required)

By: Anita Snow, Associated Press December 2, 2022

The ACLU of Arizona says it is suing the city of Phoenix in order to block resumed sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown that they say has displaced people and destroyed identification documents, prescription medications and other belongings.
This summer was the deadliest on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona's largest county amid a growing wave of homelessness. Public health statistics this week confirmed a record 359 such deaths just days before the end of the six-month heat season.