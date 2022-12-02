Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Population increase for endangered red squirrels in Arizona (access required)

Population increase for endangered red squirrels in Arizona (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 2, 2022

The latest survey shows another increase in the population of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel in the Pinaleno Mountains of southeastern Arizona, according to authorities.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

grand jury, indictment, road rage, felonies, second-degree murder, endangerment, attempt to commit murder, illegally firing a gun within city limits, Cassidy Moreno, Maricopa County, Phoenix

Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage incident (access required)

A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday.