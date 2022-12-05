Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Tribal leaders welcome return of White House summit, administration pledges (access required)

Tribal leaders welcome return of White House summit, administration pledges (access required)

By: Zoë Blume Gaylord News December 5, 2022

For the first time in six years, leaders of federally recognized tribes from across the country gathered in Washington to meet with Biden administration officials in a gathering one Oklahoma leader called “extremely powerful.”
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo