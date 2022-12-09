Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hamadeh asks court to declare him winner

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 9, 2022

Abraham Hamadeh, Republican candidate for Attorney General, asked a judge to declare him the winner in the 2022 general election, citing Election Day printer and tabulation errors in Maricopa County.  
