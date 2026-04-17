APS settles with attorney general over alleged heat-related death

Attorney General Kris Mayes briefs reporters on a recent settlement with APS at her office on April 15. Mayes, in the wake of a heat-related death, secured $7 million and a vow from the utility to keep customers services on when temperatures rise above 95 degrees. (Kiera Riley / Arizona Capitol Times)

Key Points:

Attorney General Kris Mayes secures settlement with APS after heat death

Agreement requires temperature-based disconnection rules, customer assistance

Mayes urges statewide reforms, clashes with ACC on oversight failures

Attorney General Kris Mayes is calling on the Arizona Corporation Commission and the Legislature to make utility disconnection policies permanent after announcing a settlement with Arizona Public Service following a customer’s heat-related death.

Mayes accused the commission of not doing enough to investigate Katherine Korman’s 2024 death and APS’ disconnection policies. Both the commission and APS took issue with the attorney general’s claims about the May 13, 2024, disconnection of service that allegedly contributed to Korman’s death.

The settlement announced by Mayes on April 15 ensures APS abides by both a temperature and seasonal shut-off system, improves customer notification and safety net programs and pays $800,000 to cover costs for customers facing service termination this year.

“Utilities have an obligation to, at a minimum, keep their customers alive,” Mayes said.

Under ACC rules, utility companies in Arizona cannot disconnect electric service during periods of extreme weather.

The ACC gives companies two options for complying with those rules. Companies can either impose a disconnection moratorium between June 1 through October 15 or they can forgo disconnections if the temperature is above 95 degrees or below 32 degrees.

At the time of Korman’s death, APS had opted for the disconnection moratorium option and had recently ended its voluntary participation in the temperature-based disconnection moratorium. Under the settlement agreement, APS will now implement both disconnection holds to ensure customers do not lose power when extreme temperatures occur outside of the typical summer months.

APS will also be charged with updating its notification process for informing customers of past-due bills or potential disconnections. In a statement, APS disputed Mayes’ characterization of its policies and denied any wrongdoing.

“While we have chosen to resolve this matter by adopting enhancements that benefit our customers, APS rejects the Attorney General’s assertions regarding our existing disconnection policies and customer communications, which already meet or exceed all applicable state laws and regulations,” the statement read.

Now, Mayes is urging the ACC to update its disconnection rules to subject the rest of the state’s public power utilities, like Tucson Electric Power and UNS Electric, to the higher disconnection standards APS has agreed to. She’s also urging the Legislature to codify those standards, since the current disconnection rules could be repealed by the commission at any time.

“This is a gap in oversight that should not exist, and it should not persist,” Mayes said. “The Commission has the authority to make temperature based disconnection protections permanent and universal across every utility in this state, the legislature has the authority to write them into law.”

In a statement, the commission’s Executive Director Doug Clark disagreed with Mayes’ claim that commissioners did not investigate the disconnection that led to Korman’s death.

“It is notable that nothing in the consent agreement contradicts the Commission’s own findings. We have investigated this matter and found no rule violation,” Clark said. “If APS wants to spend additional shareholder funds, it is free to do so. The consent agreement makes it clear that this payment is outside the regulatory framework and will not be passed on to ratepayers.”

Additionally, the all-Republican members of the commission seemed uninterested in revisiting the disconnection rules when Korman’s death made headlines last year. Commission Chair Nick Myers went so far as to get into an online spat with Korman’s sons, telling them they “failed to protect your own mother.”

“I refuse to tell utilities that they have to provide power to people that do not pay their bills,” Myers wrote in one post in April 2025. “To be honest, I’m not even happy about many of the programs that they have in place to help, but I understand the need for them.”

Still, Mayes sees a failure to act.

“Protecting Arizonans from having their power cut off in life-threatening heat is not a novel or complicated idea,” Mayes said. “It is a basic obligation of utility regulation, and yet here we are with my office having to step in through a consumer fraud investigation to secure protections that the Commission and the Legislature could have mandated years ago.”

On May 10, 2024, APS discontinued its policy to keep services on for customers when temperatures eclipsed 95 degrees.

On May 13, APS disconnected services to Korman’s residence due to nonpayment. Temperatures reached a high of 99 degrees. Six days later, with electricity still disconnected, Korman was found dead.

Mayes alleged APS’s decision to discontinue its 95-degree policy and its failure to inform Korman and customers like her of more economical utility rate plans violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

In a resulting settlement, APS admitted no wrongdoing or liability for Korman’s death.

But the utility agreed to a list of monetary and policy stipulations.

APS is now required to reinstate the voluntary 95-degree hold on power disconnections and agree not to disconnect services when temperatures fall below 32 degrees due to nonpayment. The company must also encourage other utilities to do the same.

And APS must expand upon its Safety Net Program, in which a friend or family member receives alerts for any bills due. The settlement directs APS to make sure its program functions as an emergency notification system to third parties on past-due notices, disconnection warnings and outage notifications.

As far as financials, APS pledged to funnel $1 million into the Arizona Consumer Assistance and Education Program, with at least $800,000 applied directly to bill credits for customers facing service shut-offs before September 1.

The company must pay $3.4 million to improve consumer outreach, with a requirement for customer notification by text messages.

And, finally, APS owes the Attorney General’s Office $2.75 million in shareholder funds to be put to the state’s Consumer Protection Consumer Fraud Revolving Fund and to cover up to $250,000 in attorneys’ fees.

The settlement announcement comes amid a period of tension between Mayes and the commissioners. The Attorney General’s Office is challenging several recent commission decisions, either in court or at the commission itself.

Mayes’ office is also participating as an intervenor in APS’s ongoing rate case, in which she argues the company’s request for a 14% rate increase for customers could be whittled down to a 3% increase.