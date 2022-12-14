Poll: Arizonans want cleaner air, energy, zero emissions

For the third straight year, Arizonans have shown a strong commitment to clean air and improving public health, and – again – the majority of voters support zero-emission transportation and renewable energy, according to a new poll from the American Lung Association.

Arizona counties have some of the worst air pollution in the country. Eighty four percent of residents live in areas with unhealthy air and failing air quality grades, negatively impacting hundreds of thousands of people with health challenges. Our continued dependence on fossil fuels jeopardizes the health of millions of Arizonans, and Arizona voters are eager for a zero-emission future.

The latest American Lung Association in Arizona poll shows most voters want more solar (74%) and wind (59%) energy. Further, the majority of Arizona voters are supportive of zero-emission policies such as consumer incentives for electric vehicle purchases and increased availability of zero-emission medium-and heavy-duty trucks and passenger cars.

This support makes sense because we can’t address our air pollution crisis without a strong transition to zero-emission technologies. Over 6 million Arizonans live in communities experiencing unhealthy levels of ozone (“smog”), particle pollution (“soot”) or both. Unfortunately, Arizona has some of the most difficult challenges anywhere in the country.

In fact, Phoenix is one of the most polluted cities in the U.S. according to the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air 2022” report. It is ranked as the 5th smoggiest city and 8th most polluted in terms of year-round soot. These rankings are just a snapshot of the air pollution challenges Arizonans face across the state – and these burdens often land most heavily on our most vulnerable.

Ozone and particle pollution contribute to a wide range of poor health outcomes and even early deaths. Nearly half a million adults with asthma, and over 100,000 children with asthma in Arizona face greater health consequences during bad air days. Unhealthy air also contributes to cardiovascular harm including heart attacks, strokes, and in extreme cases, premature death. Air pollution disproportionately impacts kids, seniors, and underserved communities including those with lower incomes and people of color.

Everyone deserves to breathe clean and healthy air, and Arizona leaders have the tools to set us on track for a sustainable future.

Earlier this year, Congress passed major investments to bolster the economy and build our clean energy future. The $369 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funds dedicated to accelerating zero-emission technologies for power and transportation present an incredible opportunity. In addition to these federal funds, Arizona must take advantage of the moment at hand to ensure we’re also doing everything we can here at home. Nearly two-thirds of voters agree our state should invest more in clean energy and see doing so as having positive impacts on air quality (80%), the health of families (74%) and improving the economy and jobs (66%).

Seventy nine percent (79%) of Arizonans support increasing energy efficiency of homes, and 62% support the state shifting investments away fossil fuels and toward wind, solar, and zero-emission vehicles. Most notably, there is widespread support for policies that clean up the transportation sector. Sixty four percent (64%) of voters support more public charging stations, including in small towns and rural communities. Another key to supporting this transition would be for Arizona to invest in moving its public vehicle fleets to zero-emissions.

Majorities of Arizonans also support requirements for manufacturers to ensure more zero-emission vehicles are available, from passenger cars all the way up through heavy-duty trucks. Growing numbers of states are adopting Advanced Clean Truck and Advanced Clean Cars policies that can bring the health benefits of these vehicles home. In fact, Arizona could see over $15 billion in health benefits, save over 1,300 lives and avoid tens of thousands of asthma attacks and lost work days simply by implementing these and other clean energy initiatives.

These are real health emergencies we can avoid.

Arizonans are sounding the alarm on our air and climate crisis, and it is time our decisionmakers answer the call. We have the data and the tools to set our state on a pathway toward zero-emissions, so we all can breathe cleaner, healthier air.

JoAnna Strother is senior director, advocacy for the American Lung Association in Arizona.