New year is time for fresh start, chamber excited to work with Hobbs

A New Year is a time of new beginnings, new challenges, new opportunities and new leaders. It’s a time to look to the future, to build upon our successes of the past year, to learn from our shortcomings and to leave behind the bad habits and baggage that keep us from moving forward.

A lot happened in 2022. At a federal level, Congress passed the bipartisan-backed CHIPS and Science Act – significant, sweeping legislation that will bolster U.S. competitiveness and national security while enhancing Arizona’s position as a national hub for advanced manufacturing jobs. And earlier this month, TSMC announced plans to expand in our state with the opening of a second chip facility, raising its investment in Arizona to $40 billion – one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.

Our Arizona legislative session saw the passage of priority, pro-growth policies that lower taxes and lessen regulatory burdens on Arizona businesses. A booming economy and record revenues triggered the implementation of our historic income tax reduction a full year ahead of schedule, meaning Arizona will enter 2023 with a simple, low, flair and flat state income tax of 2.5% – the lowest in the nation.

Of course, we can’t mention 2022 without talking about the midterm elections. Over a month later, it still seems like it’s all some people can talk about.

Enough is enough. The election is over. The results are in. And lest there be any doubt, Katie Hobbs is Arizona’s governor-elect.

As the leading voice of Arizona’s business community, we not only recognize Katie Hobbs as our legitimately-elected governor – we stand ready and excited to work with her, the administration, and our entire Legislature to pursue good policy on behalf of our state’s job creators and taxpayers.

The Chamber’s mission has always been to advance policies that enhance Arizona’s competitive standing and make it as easy as possible for job creators to do business. That mission remains the same whether we’re operating under a government that’s divided or unified – regardless of who holds office, and regardless of what their political affiliation might be.

We also know that reputation matters. We think Arizona should be stealing headlines for new job announcements, business investments and economic wins – not for dead-end lawsuits, conspiracy theories and baseless claims of election fraud.

I don’t think anyone would argue that Arizona’s elections last month were absolutely perfect. And if there are constructive discussions to be had over how we can improve our elections and instill greater trust in the process, then the Legislature can have that conversation. But denying the results outright – and peddling the myth that there is a larger, systemic election fraud at play – is untruthful, unproductive, divisive, and destructive.

Arizona enters 2023 in one of the most competitive economic positions in recent memory, thanks to significant policy wins last session. Let’s not let our progress and momentum be hindered by dwelling on an election that was settled legitimately a month ago.

Let’s resolve to leave the election lawsuits and inflammatory rhetoric in 2022.

Danny Seiden is the president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry.