By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times December 21, 2022

Lawmakers grilled representatives of the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority and a company that wants to build a desalination plant in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico on Tuesday over a proposal they say was not handled transparently.  
