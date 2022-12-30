Arizona appellate court says 15-week abortion ban law of land

The Court of Appeals ruled the territorial-era abortion ban is unenforceable, making abortions in Arizona legal before 15 weeks under the most recent law passed by the legislature.

Today’s ruling provides a definitive answer on Arizona’s abortion law, which has been in limbo since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in July, but the decision will likely be appealed.

In the opinion, judges found it necessary to harmonize the existing laws and found attorney general Mark Brnovich’s position, vouching for both laws to stay on the books and allowing prosecutorial discretion in which law to enforce “would necessarily create unconstitutional conflict.”

Judges heard arguments in the case on Dec. 1.

The two primary statutes at issue were the pre-statehood ban and the 15-week ban passed by the legislature last session. The 15-week ban explicitly states it does not, “repeal, by implication or otherwise,” the pre-statehood ban.

Assistant Attorney General Mike Catlett argued the all-out ban should remain in place and coexist with other abortion statutes, arguing for prosecutorial discretion in applying the laws.

Judge Peter Eckerstrom said allowing the two to exist would only cause confusion for physicians and the people of Arizona.

Eckerstrom went on to say allowing prosecutorial discretion would allow people to be prosecuted differently for the same act and is, “specifically the evil we’re trying to avoid when we’re worried about vague interpretations of the law.”

Planned Parenthood argued the courts have a responsibility to harmonize the existing laws on abortion as the total ban contradicts the 15-week ban and other abortion laws passed in the last few decades.

Sarah MacDougall, attorney for Planned Parenthood, said harmonization would mean allowing physicians to perform abortions through 15-weeks and having the ban apply to any other person who administers an abortion.

Brnovich asked the court to lift the injunction on the 1901 law and a Pima County judge agreed in September. But Planned Parenthood filed for a stay, which the Court of Appeals granted in October.

Senate Bill 1164, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, is now the law of the land. The bill effectively outlawed all abortions after 15 weeks except in a medical emergency to protect the life and health of the mother.

The law provides no exemptions for victims of rape or incest and hits any physicians who break the law with a low-level felony.

As the attorney general’s office changes hands, it’s unlikely the decision by the Court of Appeals will see a challenge by the state.

In a press conference on Thursday, incoming attorney general Kris Mayes said she would be flipping the state’s position on the 1864 ban and said she would be setting up a reproductive rights unit in the Attorney General’s office.

“I am going to declare the 1864 abortion ban to be unconstitutional,” Mayes. “I will also continue to fight for reproductive rights.”