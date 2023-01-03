Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 3, 2023

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years.
