Tennessee names Arizona official as Correction commissioner

By: The Associated Press January 3, 2023

Tennessee announced a new Department of Correction commissioner on Tuesday. Frank Strada is deputy director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services, according to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee's office.
