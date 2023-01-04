Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona education executive to join Virginia community college system (access required)

Arizona education executive to join Virginia community college system (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 4, 2023

An experienced higher education executive from Arizona has been tapped to lead Virginia's system of 23 community colleges after a lengthy search.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Havasu Falls, Havasupai Indian Reservation, waterfalls

Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage (access required)

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years.