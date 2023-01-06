Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona to upgrade ID cards, driver’s licenses (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times January 6, 2023

Arizona will be upgrading its identification cards and driver’s licenses in March with improved security features and a redesigned appearance. 
