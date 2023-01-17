Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court allows vote by mail despite GOP's efforts to kill practice (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 17, 2023

All Arizonans will continue to be able to vote by mail despite efforts by the state Republican Party to kill the practice. The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected arguments by a lawyer for the GOP and Kelli Ward, its chair, that allowing people to vote from their own homes or anywhere other than a polling place violates a constitutional requirement for a secret ballot.
