Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Jones says her property tax cut bill needs major amendments to get traction (access required)

Jones says her property tax cut bill needs major amendments to get traction (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 17, 2023

The way Rep. Rachel Jones sees it, once you've paid off your house you shouldn't have to worry about property taxes. But the first-term Republican lawmaker from Tucson acknowledged there are a bunch of practical questions with her legislation, including who would -- or should -- get a tax break. And she said her plan is probably going to need some major amendments to get any traction.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs’ leftover inauguration funds can be used on elections

Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration.