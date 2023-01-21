Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

By: Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press January 21, 2023

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the Covid pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.
