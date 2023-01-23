Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat (access required)

Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat (access required)

By: Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press January 23, 2023

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he'll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest.
