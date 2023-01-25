Hobbs establishes prison oversight commission to recommend reforms
By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times
January 25, 2023
Arizona Capitol Times
Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling for a top-to-bottom review of the Arizona prison system, where inmates and their families have complained about a wide range of issues and a federal judge recently found medical care to be “plainly grossly inadequate.” The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing an “independent prison oversight commission” to review problems in the prison system from healthcare to staffing levels.
