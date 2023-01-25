Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Hobbs establishes prison oversight commission to recommend reforms  (access required)

Hobbs establishes prison oversight commission to recommend reforms  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times January 25, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling for a top-to-bottom review of the Arizona prison system, where inmates and their families have complained about a wide range of issues and a federal judge recently found medical care to be “plainly grossly inadequate.” The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing an “independent prison oversight commission” to review problems in the prison system from healthcare to staffing levels.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, Hobbs, campaigns, governor, donations, fundraising, Trump, Cyber Ninjas, Senate, PACs, Ducey

Campaign spending for governor hit tens of millions (access required)

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake paid nearly $230,000 to a pair of lawyers who filed her unsuccessful election contest lawsuit, campaign finance documents show.