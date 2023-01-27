Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona gets failing grades in Lung Association tobacco report card (access required)

Arizona gets failing grades in Lung Association tobacco report card (access required)

By: Jeremy Yurow, Cronkite News January 27, 2023

Arizona lags behind in policies that prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report. The state received failing grades in three of five categories and did not improve on any of its grades from last year.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo