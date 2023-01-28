Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Marc Levy and Jonathan J. Cooper Associated Press January 28, 2023

Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Arizona and Pennsylvania means that any voting restrictions those GOP legislators propose is likely to fail.
