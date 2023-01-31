Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Bill would penalize cities with higher minimum wage than state (access required)

Bill would penalize cities with higher minimum wage than state (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 31, 2023

State lawmakers are moving to financially penalize cities that have a minimum wage higher than the rest of the state. And they are doing it in a way designed to get around restrictions that voters put on legislators in 2016 when they said cities can have their own base wages.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, inauguration, Toma, Petersen

Top two GOP lawmakers want Hobbs to return inaugural money to state (access required)

The top two Republican lawmakers want Katie Hobbs to put money left over from the inaugural celebration into a state account -- where it can't be used to elect more Democrats.