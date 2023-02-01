Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 1, 2023

State lawmakers voted Wednesday to make it a lot harder to find out where they live. But they said that threats they face make the move necessary.
