Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Senate denies records request after limiting retention   (access required)

Senate denies records request after limiting retention   (access required)

By: Nick Phillips and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 1, 2023

After changing rules around public records retention last week, legislators are now free to delete vast swaths of electronic records, and they’re turning down requests to get those records before they can be destroyed.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

abortion, Planned Parenthood, 15 weeks, Lake, Hobbs, Masters, Kelly, Ciscomani, Engel, Lake, Hobbs, election, debate

Candidates misstate opponents’ abortion positions  (access required)

As abortion cases wind their way through the court system, candidates for November's election on both sides of the aisle have avoided detailing their exact stance on the controversial issue. That’s opened the door for wild – and unsupported – claims about candidates’ positions on the issue. 