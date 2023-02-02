Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate alters governor nominee review process   (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 2, 2023

Republicans in the Senate deviated from past precedent on Thursday, creating a new committee to review Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominations to various offices.  
