Hospitality, tourism, sports industries fight human trafficking (access required)

By: Kylie Werner Cronkite News February 3, 2023

It’s a Penalty, an organization working to prevent abuse, human trafficking and exploitation worldwide, campaigns around major sporting events year-round with the goal of eradicating exploitation, abuse and human trafficking by 2030. That organization, as well as the tourism, sporting and hospitality industries are working together to fight human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
