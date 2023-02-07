Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Shah's bill would criminalize sale, purchase of items made from kangaroos (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 7, 2023

Got kangaroo parts? You may if you have certain kinds of sports shoes. And a proposed new state law would make the sale and purchase of such items made with what has been called "k-leather'' a crime.
