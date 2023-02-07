Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year (access required)

Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year (access required)

By: Wayne Parry Associated Press February 7, 2023

A record 50.4 million American adults plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, which will be held in Glendale on Sunday, wagering a total of $16 billion, while Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes urges football fans to use only legal sports betting websites and apps.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo