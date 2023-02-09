Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times February 9, 2023

Between playful jabs and Harry Potter references, former political opponents and current election officials Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer talked about election reform proposals in a rare live event on Wednesday night at Valley Bar, the bar and nightclub off Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix. 
