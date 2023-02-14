Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
First lady Jill Biden visits Mesa Community College to talk college, jobs (access required)

By: Cronkite News February 14, 2023

First lady Jill Biden was met with nothing but praise and happy students Monday morning during her visit to Mesa Community College, where she applauded the city for its successful college scholarship program. Biden stopped in Mesa to vocalize again her support for Mesa College Promise, a public-private partnership commitment from the city of Mesa to all of its residents that eligible high school graduates can attend Mesa Community College for two years with Arizona resident tuition and fees fully funded.
