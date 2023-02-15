Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Group urges judge to block attempts to stop ‘dark money’ law (access required)

Group urges judge to block attempts to stop ‘dark money’ law (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 15, 2023

The group that convinced voters last year to outlaw "dark money'' is asking a judge to block a bid by two special interest groups to keep the law from taking effect. In new legal filings, attorney Chanele Reyes told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy there is nothing unconstitutional about ensuring that voters know who is trying to influence elections.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

cash, legal tender, Chaplik, Aguilar, Heap, businesses, House

Chaplik pushes bill to require businesses to accept cash (access required)

Republican Rep. Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale wants to be sure that Arizonans don't get turned away from businesses in the state because they want to use "legal tender'' or cash to pay.