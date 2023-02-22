Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
EPA plan would stop SRP from dumping coal ash into generating station ponds (access required)

EPA plan would stop SRP from dumping coal ash into generating station ponds (access required)

By: Jeremy Yurow, Cronkite News February 22, 2023

The Environmental Protection Agency has notified Salt River Project that it plans to deny the utility’s request to continue dumping coal ash into an unlined pond at its Coronado Generating Station coal-fired plant in eastern Arizona.
Arizona lags behind in policies that prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report. The state received failing grades in three of five categories and did not improve on any of its grades from last year.