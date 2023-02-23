Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Tax cut proposals get initial approval (access required)

Tax cut proposals get initial approval (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 23, 2023

Courting a possible veto, Republican state senators have approved three proposals to cut individual income taxes as soon as this coming budget year – and deny the new governor the revenues she is counting on to create new programs and expand existing ones.
Tags: , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

tax cuts, GOP, Republicans, businesses, Cano, Livingston, Ways and Means Committee, Children's Action Alliance

Republicans vote to cut nearly half the taxes corporations owe (access required)

Saying it will stimulate job growth, Republican lawmakers voted Tuesday to cut by nearly half the taxes owed by corporations doing business in Arizona.