Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bills would fund research of psilocybin mushrooms to treat PTSD, depression (access required)

Bills would fund research of psilocybin mushrooms to treat PTSD, depression (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services February 24, 2023

Arizona lawmakers are giving a big thumbs up to the party drug known as Ecstasy and turning on to hallucinogenic magic mushrooms, too. But don’t take this wrong – they’re not pushing the drugs for the usual recreational uses. Instead, bills that would fund a $30 million research program to study psilocybin mushrooms in treating post-traumatic stress syndrome and depression, and another to legalize the drug formally called MDMA for the same uses are advancing amid strong emerging evidence that they may be highly effective new therapies.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

education spending limit, Kathy Hoffman, Ducey, Tom Horne, Bolding, Hobbs, first term, Democrats, Republican majority, schools, AEL, budget, Gress, Ducey, Schwiebert, Salman

Freshman lawmaker who worked for Ducey pushes teacher pay raise (access required)

A freshman Republican lawmaker who helped shepherd former Gov. Doug Ducey's effort to raise teacher pay to end a 2018 statewide teacher strike is working to boost educator salaries by another $10,000 a year.