Home / Recent news / Rights to ‘Crying Indian’ ad to go to Native American group (access required)

By: Terry Tang Associated Press February 27, 2023

Since its debut in 1971, an anti-pollution ad showing a man in Native American attire shed a single tear at the sight of smokestacks and litter taking over a once unblemished landscape has become an indelible piece of TV pop culture. But now a Native American advocacy group that was given the rights to the long-parodied public service announcement is retiring it, saying it has always been inappropriate.
