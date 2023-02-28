Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 28, 2023

Sen. Minority Leader Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, is stepping down from her leadership role in the Senate to run for Congressman Ruben Gallego, D-AZ's, congressional seat.  
