Lake makes last-ditch attempt to overturn election results

Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is making a last-ditch effort to overturn the election with an attack on the Court of Appeals, which had rejected her claims.

In legal papers filed Wednesday with the Arizona Supreme Court, her attorney claims the lower court not only ignored legal precedents but ratified what she said is the decision by Maricopa County officials to ignore laws on chain-of-custody requirements for ballots and to test certain election equipment.

More telling, Bryan Blehm said the decision by the appellate judges that Lake needs to have “clear and convincing evidence” of misconduct in the conduct of elections to set aside the result “effectively immunizes election officials’ noncompliance with Arizona’s election laws.”

Lake’s petition to the state’s high court could be her last gasp in her bid to set aside the official results of the November election, which show she was outpolled by Democrat Katie Hobbs by 17,117 votes.

But Blehm already is setting the stage for seeking review by the U.S. Supreme Court if the justices here reject her claims. He contends that, aside from allegations of violations of state election law, there are questions of whether how the election was conducted violate federal constitutional provisions of equal protection.

For the most part, the new filing is largely a rehash of the claims that were presented to — and rejected by — both a trial judge and the appellate court.

Lake contends that Runbeck Election Services, which helps process ballots for Maricopa County, injected more than 35,000 ballots into the system before returning the ballots to the county for tabulation.

She also said the state’s largest county failed to conduct legally mandated tests of the tabulators used at the 223 vote centers. That failure, Lake said, led to problems at two-thirds of those vote centers where the ballots printed on site often could not be read, causing “massive disruptions” and “hours-long lines.”

More to the point, she said that disenfranchised “thousands of predominantly Republican voters” based on her argument that Republicans are more likely to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots than Democrats who are more likely to cast early ballots.

But the heart of all those arguments come down to what Lake has to prove in her bid to have the Supreme Court either declare her the winner or, alternately, order a new election.

Blehm said it starts with Supreme Court precedents that compliance with election statutes are mandatory. Tied to that, he said, are prior court rulings which he said stand for the premise that evidence that violations that affect the results — or a least render them uncertain — are enough to void an election.

What the law does not require, Blehm told the justices, is that Lake present proof of fraud. Nor, he said, need she prove by that “clear and convincing evidence” standard that any problems that occurred did, in fact, alter the final outcome — both conclusions reached by the Court of Appeals, which threw out Lake’s case earlier this year.

“If allowed to stand, the (appellate court) opinion will make commonplace the type of official arrogance exemplified by Maricopa’s blaming of Republicans for voting on Election day,” Blehm said.

That refers to comments by Tom Liddy, a lawyer for the county, who said that both Lake’s campaign and the Arizona Republican Party were complicit in Election Day problems by casting doubt on the validity of both early and mail-in ballots. That resulted in not just a higher Election Day turnout but more than 290,000 people bringing their ballots directly to polling places that day.

“That’s political malpractice,” Liddy said when Lake first brought her claims before a trial judge. “You reap what you sow.”

Blehm said it is statements like that which should convince the justices to review the lower court rulings against Lake.

“Public trust in elections is at an all-time low,” he wrote in his petition to the Supreme Court. “Decisions such as the (appellate court) opinion only serve to further erode that trust.”

And Blehm claims there are “undisputed facts” and “violations of law” which show that the results, at least from Maricopa County, should be set aside.

Lake’s filing also repeats claims from her original lawsuit that Maricopa County failed to follow signature-verification requirements in reviewing early ballot envelopes, a failure she contends allowed tens of thousands of ballots to be counted.

But she never got a chance to present any evidence to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson.

He ruled that Lake had been on notice of the county’s procedures for reviewing signatures long before the November election. Thompson said any claim that did not comply with the law should have been filed before the election, not afterwards, a conclusion upheld by the appellate court.

Blehm urged the Supreme Court to set that decision aside. He said Lake couldn’t have known about the problem until “whistleblowers” who were conducting the verification came forward after the election with evidence.

There is no legal requirement for the justices to grant Lake a hearing. They also are empowered to review the record and, if they agree with the lower courts, simply affirm those rulings.