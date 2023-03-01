Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101

Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101 (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 1, 2023

Jack Holder, a Pearl Harbor survivor who went on become a decorated World War II flyer who flew over 100 missions in the Pacific and European theaters, has died in Arizona. He was 101.
